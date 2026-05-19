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With beef prices near record highs, some consumers go for bulk savings

NPR | By Michael Marks
Published May 19, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT

With grocery store beef prices hovering around record highs, more consumers are choosing to buy a whole or half animal carcass for the bulk savings.

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