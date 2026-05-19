With beef prices near record highs, some consumers go for bulk savings
With grocery store beef prices hovering around record highs, more consumers are choosing to buy a whole or half animal carcass for the bulk savings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
With grocery store beef prices hovering around record highs, more consumers are choosing to buy a whole or half animal carcass for the bulk savings.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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