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What scientists are learning about geoengineering from satellite pollution

NPR | By Henry Larson,
Emily Feng
Published May 17, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT

Professor Eloise Marais from the University College London talks about her research on pollution from satellites and its impact on earth's climate.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Henry Larson
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng

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