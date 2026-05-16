The lasting power of the show 'Survivor'
Ahead of the Season 50 finale of the beloved CBS show, two time "Survivor" player Rob Cesternino talks to NPR's Emily Feng about what gives the reality competition show such lasting power.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Ahead of the Season 50 finale of the beloved CBS show, two time "Survivor" player Rob Cesternino talks to NPR's Emily Feng about what gives the reality competition show such lasting power.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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