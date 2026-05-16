© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

The lasting power of the show 'Survivor'

NPR | By Mia Venkat,
Emily FengMichael Levitt
Published May 16, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT

Ahead of the Season 50 finale of the beloved CBS show, two time "Survivor" player Rob Cesternino talks to NPR's Emily Feng about what gives the reality competition show such lasting power.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.