Why Derby winners like Golden Tempo skip out on chance to win the Triple Crown
Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is skipping the Preakness Stakes. We hear why more Derby winners are forgoing a chance at the Triple Crown.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is skipping the Preakness Stakes. We hear why more Derby winners are forgoing a chance at the Triple Crown.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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