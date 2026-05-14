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U.S. business leaders look to China for opportunities during Beijing talks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 14, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

Thursday’s meeting between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping concluded with a banquet.

The guest list included administration officials and more than a dozen CEOs, among them SpaceX’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. It was also attended by Trump’s son Eric Trump and his wife Lara Trump.

Eric Trump and his family have ties to a company exploring a deal with a Chinese chipmaker that American lawmakers have warned is connected to the Communist Party.

Reporter Joe Miller covers tech and business policy for the Financial Times. His latest story is “Eric Trump joins Beijing trip as family-linked chases China deal.” He joins host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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