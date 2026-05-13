An astrophysicist's take on the government's UAP files: 'Just more fuzzy blob videos'
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with astrophysicist Adam Frank about the government's release of files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow talks with astrophysicist Adam Frank about the government's release of files related to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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