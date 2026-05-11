Forest therapy: Why a physician wants more doctors to train in nature-based medicine
A Boston hospital fights staff burnout and boosts patient morale with forest bathing — getting people outside for some time in nature.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
A Boston hospital fights staff burnout and boosts patient morale with forest bathing — getting people outside for some time in nature.
Copyright 2026 WBUR
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