Florida farmers struggle to adapt as disease and climate take toll on citrus industry
Florida's citrus industry is in deep decline and growers are trying to hang on as they find ways to withstand disease and disasters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Florida's citrus industry is in deep decline and growers are trying to hang on as they find ways to withstand disease and disasters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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