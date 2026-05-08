© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Russia's Victory Day celebrations are dampened by ongoing war with Ukraine

NPR | By Charles Maynes
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT

World War 2 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow will be muted this year because of fears of drone attacks, as the public tires of the Ukraine war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Charles Maynes

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.