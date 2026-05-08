Russia's Victory Day celebrations are dampened by ongoing war with Ukraine
World War 2 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow will be muted this year because of fears of drone attacks, as the public tires of the Ukraine war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
World War 2 Victory Day celebrations in Moscow will be muted this year because of fears of drone attacks, as the public tires of the Ukraine war.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.