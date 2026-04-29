After Supreme Court ruling, what's the future of the Voting Rights Act?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with election law expert Richard Hasen about Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling in the landmark case Louisiana v. Callais.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with election law expert Richard Hasen about Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling in the landmark case Louisiana v. Callais.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.