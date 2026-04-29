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After Supreme Court ruling, what's the future of the Voting Rights Act?

NPR | By Tyler Bartlam,
Mary Louise KellyTinbete ErmyasBrianna Scott
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:56 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with election law expert Richard Hasen about Wednesday's Supreme Court ruling in the landmark case Louisiana v. Callais.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
See stories by Brianna Scott

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