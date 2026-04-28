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How the city with the most to lose in the Colorado River crisis is trying to adapt

NPR | By Alex Hager
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:52 PM EDT

Record low winter snows mean insufficient water in the Colorado River. Here's how a city that's first in line to be cut off is handling it.

Copyright 2026 KJZZ News
Alex Hager

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