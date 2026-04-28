How the city with the most to lose in the Colorado River crisis is trying to adapt
Record low winter snows mean insufficient water in the Colorado River. Here's how a city that's first in line to be cut off is handling it.
Copyright 2026 KJZZ News
Record low winter snows mean insufficient water in the Colorado River. Here's how a city that's first in line to be cut off is handling it.
Copyright 2026 KJZZ News
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