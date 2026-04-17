Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on the Iran war and Hegseth's performance
In an interview with NPR's A Martinez, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta reviews current Secretary Pete Hegseth's wartime job performance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In an interview with NPR's A Martinez, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta reviews current Secretary Pete Hegseth's wartime job performance.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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