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Efforts continue to reach a deal in Iran war

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 14, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

Pakistan is suggesting another round of talks between the U.S. and Iran there, nearly one week into the ceasefire that’s on shaky ground as Israel continues to strike Lebanon and there’s a standoff near the Strait of Hormuz.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with security analyst Jim Walsh, senior research associate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Security Studies program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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