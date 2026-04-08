Financial markets welcome Iran cease-fire but caution remains
Stocks rallied Wednesday on news of a two-week cease fire in the U.S. war with Iran. It could take some time, though, before drivers feel relief at the gas pump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Stocks rallied Wednesday on news of a two-week cease fire in the U.S. war with Iran. It could take some time, though, before drivers feel relief at the gas pump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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