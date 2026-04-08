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Financial markets welcome Iran cease-fire but caution remains

NPR | By Scott Horsley
Published April 8, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT

Stocks rallied Wednesday on news of a two-week cease fire in the U.S. war with Iran. It could take some time, though, before drivers feel relief at the gas pump.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley

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