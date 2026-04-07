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What the Artemis II mission might mean for the future of lunar research

NPR | By Henry Larson,
John KetchumAilsa Chang
Published April 7, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

NASA's Artemis II crew is on their way home. What will the mission mean for the future of lunar research? Astronomer and professor Jack Burns weighs in.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Henry Larson
John Ketchum
John Ketchum is a senior editor for All Things Considered. Before coming to NPR, he worked at the New York Times where he was a staff editor for The Daily. Before joining the New York Times, he worked at The American Journalism Project, where he launched local newsrooms in communities across the country.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang

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