A Moscow poet highlights the challenges of speaking out against the war in Ukraine
In Russia, protesting against the war in Ukraine can be dangerous. But one Russian poet living in Moscow, Vadim Dzyuba, is speaking out.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In Russia, protesting against the war in Ukraine can be dangerous. But one Russian poet living in Moscow, Vadim Dzyuba, is speaking out.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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