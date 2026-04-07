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A Moscow poet highlights the challenges of speaking out against the war in Ukraine

NPR | By Charles Maynes
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:14 PM EDT

In Russia, protesting against the war in Ukraine can be dangerous. But one Russian poet living in Moscow, Vadim Dzyuba, is speaking out.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Charles Maynes

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