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Trump sets deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz

NPR | By A Martínez
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT

President Trump has given Iran until Tuesday night to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or the U.S. will hit Iran's power plants. Iran has said it won't back down.

Copyright 2026 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

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