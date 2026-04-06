Trump sets deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
President Trump has given Iran until Tuesday night to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or the U.S. will hit Iran's power plants. Iran has said it won't back down.
Copyright 2026 NPR
President Trump has given Iran until Tuesday night to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or the U.S. will hit Iran's power plants. Iran has said it won't back down.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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