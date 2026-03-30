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Delays continue at US airports after Congress fails to reach a deal on funding

NPR | By Joe Hernandez,
Leila Fadel
Published March 30, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

The TSA is still unfunded by Congress, and President Trump has ordered TSA workers to be paid. Delays continue at many major airports in the U.S.

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Joe Hernandez
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
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