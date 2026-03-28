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The experience of one woman's life caring for her adult sister with Down syndrome

NPR | By Kat McGowan
Published March 28, 2026 at 7:40 AM EDT

Noreen Vance has cared for her adult sister with Down Syndrome for years. The experience changed her relationships with all her family members.

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Kat McGowan
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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