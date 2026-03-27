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Concert documentary 'You Got Gold' pays tribute to songwriting legend John Prine

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 27, 2026 at 11:46 AM EDT
John Prine plays guitar. (Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia)
Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia
John Prine plays guitar. (Courtesy of Abramorama, Oh Boy Pictures and Radicalmedia)

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Multiple Grammy-winning songwriter John Prine died of COVID-19 complications in April 2020. More than two years later, on what would have been Prine’s 76th birthday, musicians gathered to pay tribute.

Now, a documentary film, “You Got Gold: A Celebration of John Prine,” captures those concerts. It’s in theaters through the spring.

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with Fiona Whelan Prine, John Prine’s widow, and producer of the concerts and the film from last December.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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