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A geneticist is studying pythons for clues about human health and longevity

NPR | By Ari Daniel
Published March 23, 2026 at 4:03 PM EDT

A team of researchers believes that pythons may contain clues to help treat a range of human ailments — from heart disease to muscle atrophy, and more.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ari Daniel
Ari Daniel is a reporter for NPR's Science desk where he covers global health and development.
See stories by Ari Daniel

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