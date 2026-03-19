© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today for a chance to win thousands of $$ in grocery gift cards!

Wartime compounds the challenges of reporting on the people of Iran

NPR | By Mary Louise Kelly,
Arezou Rezvani
Published March 19, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Reporter and Senior Editor Arezou Rezvani about the impact the war is having on Iranians and people in the surrounding area.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Arezou Rezvani
Arezou Rezvani is a senior editor for NPR's Morning Edition and founding editor of Up First, NPR's daily news podcast.
See stories by Arezou Rezvani

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.