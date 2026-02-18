Rep. Sam Liccardo, D-Calif., talks about bids to takeover Warner Bros. Discovery
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Democratic Rep. Sam Liccardo of California about the takeover talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Democratic Rep. Sam Liccardo of California about the takeover talks between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.