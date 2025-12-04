Morning news brief
Trump continues attacks on Somali immigrants, new report finds defense secretary violated regulations with March Signal group chat, CDC vaccine committee expected to question child vaccine schedule.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Trump continues attacks on Somali immigrants, new report finds defense secretary violated regulations with March Signal group chat, CDC vaccine committee expected to question child vaccine schedule.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.