FDA claims there's a link between COVID-19 vaccines and pediatric deaths

By Rob Stein,
Leila Fadel
Published December 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

The Food and Drug Administration says it's going to get tougher on vaccines, blaming the deaths of at least 10 children on the COVID-19 vaccines.

