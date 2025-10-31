© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in local news and public media. Become a sustaining member today!

Trump says he wants to resume nuclear testing. Here's what that would mean

By Geoff Brumfiel,
A Martínez
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:49 AM EDT

President Trump said Thursday that the U.S. would begin testing nuclear weapons again for the first time in decades. But what would that involve?

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.