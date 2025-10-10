Venezuela's 'Iron Lady' wins Nobel Peace Prize
The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Venezuela's leading opposition figure, Maria Corina Machado. The 58-year old democracy leader has been in hiding since 2024.
