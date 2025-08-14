Alaskans react to Putin's visit
Alaska has a long relationship with Russia -- both positive and negative. In advance of Trump and Putin's meeting in Anchorage, we get reactions from Alaskans about the summit in their state.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Alaska has a long relationship with Russia -- both positive and negative. In advance of Trump and Putin's meeting in Anchorage, we get reactions from Alaskans about the summit in their state.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.