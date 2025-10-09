Weekend rain expected to help but not solve NH’s drought

A nor’easter is predicted to bring strong winds and rain to New England over the course of the upcoming long weekend.

What does this storm mean for New Hampshire, which remains in a sustained , statewide drought?

According to Ted Diers, who helps lead the water division at the state Department of Environmental Services, about 1 to 3 inches of rain is predicted in the coming days.

“It will be helpful, but really it's not going to take us out of drought,” he said.

That is because New Hampshire's water deficit is so high, especially in the most hard-hit northern regions of the state, that more than a foot of precipitation is required to restore conditions to normal levels.

“It’s going to take an event like this repeatedly for us to get out of this,” said Sarah Jamison, a senior service hydrologist at the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Gray, Maine.

She said we would need multiple storms like this weekend’s, ideally bringing moderate rain spread over a few days. Too much rain, too fast won’t penetrate the parched soils and will end-up mostly as run-off, superficially improving conditions but failing to restore groundwater.

Plus, this all needs to happen before the ground freezes, which could happen as soon as mid-November in some northern counties. This is because once the ground is frozen, rain and snow can’t replenish groundwater until springtime.

She said this will be particularly difficult for people with dug wells, who may run out of water.

“You're going to have to come up with some other means and probably at great expense in order to run showers, to do your laundry,” she said. "And that is just something most homes cannot afford.”

Diers, with the state Department of Environmental Services, said it's hard to know how these critical next few weeks will play out, but forecasts are predicting “normal” precipitation, which is about an inch a week.

“But all of this can change really rapidly,” he said.

