© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Funding cuts put NHPR and trusted news at risk. Act now—make your gift to protect independent journalism.

How Pam Bondi has redefined the Attorney General role

By Steve Inskeep,
Domenico Montanaro
Published August 6, 2025 at 4:04 AM EDT

Attorney General Pam Bondi has redefined the role in President Trump's second presidency, carrying out his campaign trail promised "retribution" using the Justice Department.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.