New Yorkers are triggered by Connecticut's 'rage bait' pizza advertising campaign

State officials say a campaign promoting Connecticut's pizza prowess hit its mark, sparking strong pushback and some profanity-laced tirades from New Yorkers.

The Connecticut Office of Statewide Marketing & Tourism recently placed billboards in Times Square and other high-traffic locations in New York City.

The ad blitz, designed to drive media coverage and online chatter, featured Connecticut’s claim to be home to the nation’s best pizza. Signs included provocative messages, such as: “The Nation’s Best Pizza—Not You New York.” They also invited passersby to call a telephone hotline or visit the website betterpizzainCT.com to share their feedback.

The “rage bait” campaign appeared to strike a nerve. Connecticut officials this month released a compilation of messages they received in response.

“Capital of pizza?” said one incredulous caller. “I don’t know what the [expletive] you’re cooking out of the sea, but that is not the capital of pizza. That is some washed up [expletive] you’re cooking up.”

“This is serious,” said another. “So take this ad down now, unless you're willing to stand on business and prove that you're the best pizza. [Expletive] you, Connecticut.”

Audio: Callers sound off on Connecticut's pizza marketing campaign Listen • 5:31

Anthony Anthony, Connecticut’s chief marketing officer, said despite hearing some salty language, he believes the marketing push achieved its goal of creating a buzz about what the state has to offer.

He said the state spent $220,000 on the stunt, which generated the equivalent of $13 million worth of “earned media,” meaning free publicity from news organizations, social media posters and others about Connecticut’s contested claim.

Radio and television hosts and even New York City’s mayor chimed in, according to the state. Connecticut also targeted Chicago and Detroit with marketing material.

“It's such a comfort topic,” Anthony said, explaining the appeal. “It doesn't matter what you believe in. It doesn't matter whether you're on the right or left or your religion. It's like food is this thing that brings people together. And I put pizza at the top of the food pantheon.”

The billboards generated plenty of positive feedback, according to a marketing firm that worked on the project, though many other calls were characterized by disbelief and four-letter words.

"Y'all got the sleaziest [expletive] pizza ever," one woman said, adding, "Y'all are smoking crack."

Another poked fun at the state's lack of a professional basketball team, and the decision by the Hartford Whalers to leave the state in 1997.

"Get over yourself, because even if you are the pizza capital of the world, you're just Connecticut," he said.

Despite the put-downs, more people are visiting Connecticut, according to the state's tourism office. They say day trips to New Haven from New York City were up 22% in June compared to last year, and overnight stays were up 12%.

“Of course, we want heads in beds. Of course we want more people here spending money," Anthony said. "But ultimately, the soft measures for me are the things that create long term, lasting impact."

He added: "I think if [pizza] is something that sets us aside and sets us above and beyond others, and gives us that firm sense of identity and place in the world, that's work well done.”