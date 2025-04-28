© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support essential local news and protect public media with a donation today!

'The Lost and the Found' takes a deep dive into two stories of homelessness

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
The cover of "The Lost and Found" beside author Kevin Fagan. (Courtesy of Simon and Schuster)
/
The cover of "The Lost and Found" beside author Kevin Fagan. (Courtesy of Simon and Schuster)

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks with recently retired San Francisco Chronicle reporter Kevin Fagan. For decades, Fagan covered the city’s unhoused population. In his new book, “The Lost and the Found: A True Story of Homelessness, Found Family, and Second Chances,” he tells the stories of Rita and Tyson, two of the people he profiled.

Book excerpt: ‘The Lost and the Found’

By Kevin Fagan

Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NHPR Books
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.