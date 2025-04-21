The Brave Souls take on icy waters in this College Podcast Challenge entry
A group called the "Brave Souls" plunge into icy river waters each week -- a podcast about them is a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A group called the "Brave Souls" plunge into icy river waters each week -- a podcast about them is a finalist in NPR's College Podcast Challenge.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.