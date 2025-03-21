Locals decry plan to limit Canadian access to border-straddling Haskell Library

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it will begin to restrict Canadians’ access to a library that straddles the international border due to "a continued rise in illicit cross border activity."

The front entrance is in Derby Line, Vermont, but for 121 years, Canadians have enjoyed free access to the library using the front door without having to go through customs.

Canadian officials and representatives of the library decried the decision Friday, and residents of both communities gathered outside the library to express their dismay.

“I’m embarrassed,” said Penny Thomas of Newport, through tears. “This has been an institution for decades and it deserves to be the way it has been. We are being inhospitable … We are treating our neighbors in an unconscionable way, and I’m against it.”

Catherine Morrissey / Vermont Public Sylvie Boudreau, president of the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, speaks at a press conference Friday, March 21.

David van Gelder has been attending performances at the opera house for 25 years.

“Everybody I know is very upset with what’s happening,” he said. “Though they may have voted the way they did … there’s a little bit of hesitation now.”

Other people waved to their neighbors across the border. Americans called “We love you, Canada!” as Canadians called back, “We love you, too!”

Speaking at the press conference, Stanstead Mayor Jody Stone enumerated the facilities and resources the two towns share, including a hockey arena, pickleball courts, a sewer treatment facility and their water source.

"We have too many reasons to cherish our relationship, and it's not one man that will change that," Stone said.

Still, he urged Americans to stand up for progress and for good relations between the two countries. He said the shared access to the library has been a symbol of goodwill between Canada and the United States for more than a century.

U.S. to block Canadians' access to border-straddling library

Until October, only Canadian library members and staff will be able to access the library through the front door, Customs and Border Protection said. Other Canadians will have to use the back door, which is now an emergency exit.

Starting in October, all Canadian citizens will have to enter the library from Canadian soil, or go through the nearby port of entry to reach the front door on the U.S. side.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public A line on the floor of the Haskell Free Library and Opera House shows where the building bisects the border between Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, on Friday, Feb. 28.

Speaking Friday, Haskell Board of Directors President Sylvie Boudreau said upgrading the back entrance to be wheelchair accessible will cost more than $100,000.

The library will also need to build a new parking lot and sidewalk.

The library and opera house does not have the funding to make it happen, and has launched a GoFundMe to cover the expenses.

However, for now, she promised Canadian patrons the organization is committed to serving them as it always has.

"Inside the library, it's business as usual," Boudreau said.

Zoe McDonald / Vermont Public A sidewalk crosses the border between Derby Line, Vermont, and Stanstead, Quebec, next to the Haskell Free Library. Up until the recent CBP announcement, all Canadian patrons could use this sidewalk to access the main entrance to the library, which is located in Derby Line.

Full statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

"The Haskell Free Public Library is a unique landmark that straddles the United States and Canada international border. Due to the library’s location, and convenience of local populations, CBP has allowed customers of the library to access its sidewalk, without inspection, for decades. However, during that time, this area has witnessed a continued rise in illicit cross border activity. In keeping with CBP’s goal of 100% border security, the following phased approach will be enacted to ensure that all persons entering the United States are admissible:

"Until October 1, 2025, non-library members attempting to enter the United States via the sidewalk next to the library will be redirected to the nearest port of entry, which is approximately a three-minute walk from the library, while library members will be allowed to continue use of the sidewalk with proof of membership. The goal of this phased rollout is to provide members the opportunity to obtain the necessary travel documentation without negatively impacting library operations. On October 1, 2025, all visitors from Canada wishing to use the front entrance will be required to present themselves at a port of entry to enter the library from the United States. There will be continued exceptions provided to those accessing the sidewalk on or after October 1, 2025 as not to impact safety, security, and education. Those populations include law enforcement, medical, fire, mail/package delivery, official workers, school visits (with notice to CBP), and handicapped individuals."

