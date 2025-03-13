'This is a bullying tactic': Norwalk mayor to hire equity officer despite federal pushback

Officials in Norwalk are deliberating over whether to fill an open diversity, equity and inclusion job within city government. The move comes amid pressure from the federal government to eliminate DEI programs.

Democratic Mayor Harry Rilling said during a budget meeting last week he plans to carefully move forward with hiring an equity and inclusion officer. Rilling said he won’t relent to the current political climate.

“I don’t like being bullied, and this is a bullying tactic,” Rilling said. “I think it's unconscionable that they're trying to tell cities and towns and states what they can and cannot do.”

Norwalk has budgeted a salary of $129,000 for the position. According to budget documents, the person who fills the role will provide leadership to ensure the city makes systemic changes to advance equity and inclusion.

The mayor’s spokesperson, Skylar Eagle, declined comment.

Under the Trump administration, Norwalk’s intention to hire for the position could be controversial.

The president signed a series of executive orders in January targeting DEI programs, saying they are discriminatory. One requires federal grant recipients to certify they don’t promote DEI programs that violate anti-discrimination laws, though it doesn't prevent cities and towns from engaging in protected free speech. A judge temporarily blocked that order from taking effect.

“We believe that whether you are a doctor, an accountant, a lawyer, or an air traffic controller, you should be hired and promoted based on skill and competence, not race or gender,” Trump said during an address to Congress on March 4.

Some Democrats have pushed back on Trump’s policies since he took office.

State Attorney General William Tong and 15 other attorneys general issued guidance in February to help clarify the legality and viability of DEI programs for businesses and other organizations considering the executive orders.

In Norwalk, the equity officer position has been marked by its own controversy. The job remains vacant after the city’s first equity and inclusion officer, LaToya Fernandez, resigned in February 2024. Fernandez had alleged that her experience was “dehumanizing” and "performative” in a LinkedIn post that has been deleted, according to local news reports .

Fernandez did not respond to email messages requesting comment.

The city announced Fernandez’s resignation, but didn’t cite a reason why.

Norwalk is holding a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on March 26 for citizens to weigh in on the budget for the coming fiscal year. City officials are expected to finalize the spending plan in May.