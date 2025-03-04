Bowen Yang knows this is his moment
Bowen Yang is being seen more than ever. Most notably as a cast member of Saturday Night Live and in the blockbuster film Wicked. He doesn't take this newfound visibility for granted.
Copyright 2025 NPR
