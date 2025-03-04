© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR's local news and you could win a trip to Ireland! ☘️

Bowen Yang knows this is his moment

Published March 4, 2025 at 5:49 PM EST

Bowen Yang is being seen more than ever. Most notably as a cast member of Saturday Night Live and in the blockbuster film Wicked. He doesn't take this newfound visibility for granted.

Copyright 2025 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.