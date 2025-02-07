A closer look at the short- and long-term ramifications of freezing USAID
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jake Johnston, a Haiti aid expert, about what USAID support has meant to that country and what a funding halt could mean.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jake Johnston, a Haiti aid expert, about what USAID support has meant to that country and what a funding halt could mean.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.