Faye Webster: Tiny Desk Concert

By Elle Mannion
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST

If you want it, Faye Webster's Tiny Desk can offer an escape. Featuring her longtime band and a string quartet, Webster guides us through a swooning and sweeping set culled from her quickly growing catalog.

Webster's Underdressed at the Symphony was inspired by just that: Buying last-minute tickets to the symphony orchestra in her hometown of Atlanta and finding the experience otherworldly. She performs "But Not Kiss" and the title track from that album. Webster is a gentle but captivating performer in this space, at times grooving with her locked-in band. But she also appears to be in a trance of her own, like on the Atlanta Millionaires Club cuts "Jonny" and its spoken-word reprise. The horns heard on those original recordings gave everything a brassy warmth, but here Trey Pollard's string arrangements enhance this Tiny Desk's dream-like quality.

SET LIST

  • "In A Good Way"
  • "But Not Kiss"
  • "Underdressed at the Symphony"
  • "Jonny"
  • "Jonny (Reprise)"

MUSICIANS

  • Faye Webster: vocals, guitar
  • Noor Khan: bass, backing vocals
  • Matthew Stoessel: guitar, pedal steel 
  • Nick Rosen: piano
  • Charles Garner: drums, percussion
  • Ellen Riccio: violin 
  • Danielle Wiebe Burke: viola 
  • Stephanie Barrett: cello 
  • Annie Leeth: violin

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Elle Mannion
  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Sofia Seidel
  • Audio Engineer: Andie Huether
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Estefania Mitre
  • Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Elle Mannion
