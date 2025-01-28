© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
‘Leave space’ in your driveway and donate your unwanted vehicle today!

Fatal beating of inmate prompts calls for reform at New York's state prison system

By Emily Russell
Published January 28, 2025 at 4:22 AM EST

New York's state prison system is under scrutiny after guards fatally beat an inmate in December, prompting protests and calls for reforms.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Emily Russell
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.