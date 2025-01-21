CT Jan. 6 defendants included in mass pardon from Trump

Making good on a campaign promise, newly inaugurated President Donald Trump on Monday issued clemency to all defendants federally charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol he incited.

Eleven Connecticut residents had been charged in connection with the Justice Department’s investigation into Jan. 6. Two other defendants, Victoria Bergeson and Maurcio Mendez, both of Groton, were arrested on the day of the riot and charged with violation of the D.C. Code for unlawful entry to the Capitol grounds. They were each sentenced to 180 days of confinement and two years of probation.

Connecticut Public reached out to each defendant charged via the DOJ investigation or their legal counsel for comment on the pardons. All either declined or did not return calls or emails, except for Heather Shaner, who represented Carla Krzywicki. Krzywicki was part of a mother-daughter duo from Canterbury. Investigators say they climbed a bike rack to enter the Capitol.

“I am happy for my clients, if it makes their lives easier,” Shaner said. “I am terrified for the future of democracy.”

Shaner said Krzywicki benefited from probation because it provided her access to mental health treatment. She also said her client was extremely remorseful and had educated herself since the Capitol attack.

Shaner called the pardons “cynical horse [expletive].”

“I think it's a big middle finger to America,” Shaner said. “It just validates the original Big Lie that the election was stolen. It's just, ‘I'm a big boy. I can do anything the [expletive] I want. Ha ha, now I'm president.’”

Shaner’s attitude about the pardon stood in contrast to New Haven-based attorney Norm Pattis, who on Monday celebrated the broad pardon .

Meet the CT residents investigated by the DOJ after January 6, 2021

CREDIT: Courtesy of US Attorney's office for the District of Columbia In this screen grab from video, Ridgefield, Connecticut resident Patrick McCaughey is shown in the Lower West Terrace tunnel of the US Capitol building on January 6, 2020. Federal prosecutors said he used a police riot shield to pin an officer to a door frame, as a crowd of rioters in the tunnel fought with officers and tried to force their way into the building.

Patrick Edward McCaughey III, Ridgefield

McCaughey was charged with and convicted of seven felonies and two misdemeanors. Prosecutors presented evidence that McCaughey participated in the “savage beating” of a police officer at the Capitol. He was alleged to have participated in using a riot shield to pin a police officer in Capitol doors, as seen in dramatic footage . He had been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. CT Post reported Tuesday that his mother said he was currently en route to Connecticut after being released from prison in Ohio.

US District Court / District of Columbia Image from the Statement of Facts as part of the Criminal Complaint. Emphasis not added. Description from the Statement of Facts: “As MARKEY continued to push himself toward the police line, he raised the baton (Figure 4), struck an as-yet unidentified officer […] in the face shield with his left hand…”

Richard Markey, Wolcott

Markey pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding police using a dangerous weapon. He had been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

US District Court / District of Columbia Image from the Statement of Facts as part of the Criminal Complaint. Emphasis not added. Description from the Statement of Facts: “Based upon my review of Capitol surveillance footage, LAVIN and KRZYWICKI entered the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:24 pm on January 6, 2021.”

Jean Lavin and daughter Carla Krzywicki, Canterbury

Lavin and Krzywicki had each received 36 months of probation after pleading guilty to charges that they breached the Capitol during the insurrection. Krzywicki had also been sentenced to three months of home detention, and Lavin had been sentenced to two months of home detention.

Brothers Thomas and Michael Kenny, Greenwich

Each pleaded guilty to charges of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. They were due to be sentenced Jan. 28, 2025.

US District Court / District of Columbia Image from the Statement of Facts as part of the Criminal Complaint. Emphasis not added. Description from the Statement of Facts: “Final photograph presented to Witness-1 for 3rd party identification. (DiGiovanni highlighted in yellow).”

Gino DiGiovanni Jr., Derby

Former Derby Alderman DiGiovanni pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building. In April 2024, he was sentenced to 10 days in prison and 12 months of supervised release.

US District Court / District of Columbia Image from the Statement of Facts as part of the Criminal Complaint. Description from the Statement of Facts: “Footage of the Senate Chamber depicts Richard T. CROSBY, Jr. on the Senate dais (center) on January 6, 2021 shortly after the evacuation of Vice President Pence and Senators from the Chamber.”

Richard T. Crosby Jr., Harwinton

Crosby breached the Senate chamber and stood on the dais alongside the so-called “QAnon Shaman.” He pleaded guilty to four charges. He was due to be sentenced in February.

US District Court / District of Columbia Image from the Statement of Facts as part of the Criminal Complaint. Emphasis not added. Description from the Statement of Facts: “Open-source video shows that COHEN then made physical contact with the group of officers— pushing and shoving them with his hands as the crowd surged forward.”

Benjamin Cohen, Westport

Cohen pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. Prosecutors said he took part in the pushing of a line of police officers. His case was dismissed on Tuesday before sentencing.

US District Court / District of Columbia Image from the Statement of Facts as part of the Criminal Complaint. Emphasis not added. Description from the Statement of Facts: “CLEARY stood near the Tunnel entrance as rioters moved furniture from an office toward the Tunnel.”

James Roe Cleary, Waterford

Cleary was charged with multiple counts, including engaging in physical violence in a restricted building. He pleaded not guilty and his case had been continued to March 2025.

US District Court / District of Columbia Image from the Statement of Facts as part of the Criminal Complaint. Emphasis not added. Description from the Statement of Facts: “BAOUCHE was seen entering the US Capitol through the Upper West Terrace Door at approximately 2:35 EST.”

Jeremy Baouche, New London

Baouche, an Electric Boat employee, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He had been sentenced to 30 days in prison and two years of probation.

Federal delegation reacts

Some members of Connecticut’s all-Democratic federal delegation were quick to respond to the pardons.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) called the pardons a “massive celebration of political violence.”

“I just don't think that we can over hype how dangerous it is that today… he is pardoning, he is expunging the prosecutions of the people who tried to tear down our Capitol, who tried to install into power the loser of the 2020 election,” Murphy said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) called Trump’s decision “sickening.”

“The mass pardons for people who committed a violent insurrection, not only injuring but in some cases causing the deaths of police officers, is absolutely abhorrent,” Blumenthal told reporters. “These January 6 rioters were lawfully convicted by a jury of peers, everyday Americans, and it is a discredit to our criminal justice system for the president of the United States to issue pardons to people who sought to prevent a peaceful transition of power.”

Rep. Jim Himes, who was at the building during the Capitol breach that day, posted on social media that the pardons were “a grotesque abuse of authority and a betrayal of our democracy.”