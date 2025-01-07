Morning news brief
Canada's Trudeau says he will resign as party leader and prime minister, Biden administration transfers 11 detainees from Guantanamo Bay to Oman, Minneapolis and DOJ enter agreement to reform police.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Canada's Trudeau says he will resign as party leader and prime minister, Biden administration transfers 11 detainees from Guantanamo Bay to Oman, Minneapolis and DOJ enter agreement to reform police.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.