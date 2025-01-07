© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published January 7, 2025 at 4:18 AM EST

Canada's Trudeau says he will resign as party leader and prime minister, Biden administration transfers 11 detainees from Guantanamo Bay to Oman, Minneapolis and DOJ enter agreement to reform police.

