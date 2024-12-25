© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support trusted, local journalism today!

Hunger experts say the severity of the famine in Sudan has worsened

By Emmanuel Akinwotu,
Asma Khalid
Published December 25, 2024 at 5:09 AM EST

In Sudan, the severity of famine has worsen, according to hunger experts who say the country is experiencing one of the worst starvation crisis in modern times.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.
Asma Khalid
Asma Khalid is a White House correspondent for NPR. She also co-hosts The NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Asma Khalid

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.