The latest advance in understanding the gut-brain connection
Brain cells are increasingly being found outside the brain, and now researchers have identified specific neurons in the abdomen that control some aspects of digestion.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Brain cells are increasingly being found outside the brain, and now researchers have identified specific neurons in the abdomen that control some aspects of digestion.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.