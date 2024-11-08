Holiday Raffle FAQs

NHPR Holiday Raffle FAQ’s

How much are the tickets? The more tickets you purchase the better the deal. For instance, one ticket costs $50 but six tickets are only $150.

Ticket pricing:

1 ticket $50

3 tickets $100 ($33 per tix)

6 tickets $150 ($25 per tix)

9 tickets $200 ($22 per tix)

12 tickets $250 ($21 per tix)

15 tickets $300 ($20 per tix)

25 tickets $400 ($16 per tix)

35 tickets $500 ($14 per tix)

Who’s eligible to enter the raffle? The Holiday Raffle is open to any eligible United States resident, 18 years or older, residing in any state where the Raffle is not prohibited by state, local or other laws.

How do I know if my state is eligible? Please refer to your state laws for guidance.

Does purchasing a raffle ticket renew my membership with NHPR? No. Though the purchase of a raffle ticket supports NHPR, it does not renew your membership.

Are prizes transferable? The travel voucher is not transferable. With all the other prizes, the person who wins the prize is responsible for paying the taxes. Once a W-9 is returned to NHPR and you receive the prize, you can gift it to whomever you’d like.

What are the prizes?

1st prize (or Grand Prize): $15,000 travel voucher OR $10,000 in cash.

Early Bird Prize: Family 4-pack to see Frozen at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH. (valued at $400)

Early Bird Prize: 2-hour portrait session and 20” fine art photography heirloom family portrait from Mallory Portraits. (valued at $2,200)

Early Bird Prize: $1,000 gift card to Springer’s Jewelers.

Early Bird Prize: $2,000 Visa gift card.

When does the raffle end?

The Early Bird prize raffles end on the following dates:

o Family 4-pack to see Frozen at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7:00pm EST

o 2-hour portrait session and 20” find art photography heirloom family portrait from Mallory Portraits: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:00pm EST

o $1,000 gift card to Springer’s Jewelers: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 7:00pm EST

$2,000 Visa gift card: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7:00pm EST.

The 1st prize ($15,000 travel voucher OR $10,000 in cash) ends on Saturday December 7, 2024 at 12:00pm EST.

When will the winners be announced? Winners will be announced on Monday, December 30, 2024 during Morning Edition, 7am to 10am.

Do I need to be listening to win? No. If you’re the winner, we’ll contact you. See official raffle rules and regulations.

Where can I find the raffle rules and regulations? Raffle rules and regulations can be found on our website at www.nhpr.org .

How do I purchase tickets? The fastest easiest way to purchase tickets is online at www.nhpr.org . Or if you prefer, call 888.805.6477.

Are tickets tax-deductible? Tickets are not tax-deductible. However, when you purchase raffle tickets, you are supporting NHPR.

Are tickets transferable? Can I give them away? Tickets are transferable, and you may give them away. However, you are responsible for the taxes.

What if I want to purchase a ticket for someone? How do I do that? Call 888.805.6477. We will gladly take down all the information to process this. We will need your name, address, phone number and credit card information, and we will need the recipient’s name, address and phone number. You will be charged for the ticket. And you will be responsible for the taxes. Both the recipient and the purchaser must meet all eligibility requirements.

Can I mail a check? Yes. Checks must be received no later than December 6, 2024.

Are you still partnering with the NH Food Bank? Yes. We have moved our annual partnership with the NH Food Bank from December to June as a way to continue supporting their mission.