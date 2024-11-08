Holiday Raffle Rules & Regulations

NHPR Holiday Raffle Rules and Regulations 2024

Purchase one or more raffle tickets during New Hampshire Public Radio’s Holiday Raffle and you’ll be entered in a raffle to win one of five prizes. To enter the raffle, at least one ticket must be purchased for $50. Additional tickets for additional costs may also be purchased. Odds of winning are based on the number of individuals contributing. Void where prohibited. NHPR’s Holiday Raffle is open to any United States resident 18 years or older in any state where the Raffle is not prohibited by state, local, or other laws. Raffle ticket sales begin at 12:01 am on November 8, 2024, and end at 12:00 pm on December 7, 2024. All times referenced for the NHPR Holiday Raffle are Eastern Time.

ELIGIBILITY: Employees of New Hampshire Public Radio and their immediate family members are ineligible.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNERS: Winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing through the utilization of random.org and announced on-air on NHPR. Once submitted, entries become the sole property of NHPR and will not be returned. Winners will be notified by phone, mail, and/or email. If potential winner(s) cannot be reached after 10 days from first notification attempt, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF WINNERS: Raffle winners will be announced on Monday, December 30, 2024 during Morning Edition, 7am to 10am. You do not need to be listening to win.

EARLY BIRD PRIZES: Purchase a raffle ticket by 7:00pm on Friday, November 22, 2024 and you’ll qualify for the Early Bird Prizes, family 4-pack to see Frozen at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH (approximate value: $400); a 2-hour portrait session and 20” fine art photography heirloom family portrait from Mallory Portraits (value: $2,200) located in Portsmouth, NH; a $1,000 gift card to Springer’s Jewelers; and a $2,000 Visa gift card. Participants in the early-bird raffles are automatically entered in the grand prize raffle. Winners of the early bird raffles will be selected in a random drawing through the utilization of random.org. Once submitted, entries become the sole property of NHPR and will not be returned. Winners will be notified by phone, mail and/or email. If potential winner(s) cannot be reached after 10 days from first notification attempt, or if an entrant is found to be ineligible or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, such prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing.

GRAND PRIZE: 1st prize (also known as Grand Prize) is a $15,000 travel voucher. Voucher includes hotel and airfare only, OR $10,000 cash prize.

NHPR reserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value in the event of the unavailability of a prize.

GENERAL: By entering the raffle, participants agree that New Hampshire Public Radio, their agents and employees have no liability whatsoever for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind which result from use of the prize, or by participation in the raffle. Contributions to the Holiday Raffle are not tax deductible. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. New Hampshire Public Radio may use winners’ names and likenesses for publicity purposes without further compensation. Ticket purchases are not refundable.

IMPORTANT TRAVEL VOUCHER INFORMATION: Winner will receive a $15,000 travel voucher. Travel is subject to availability in a restricted inventory. Certain peak period blackouts apply. Prize is not transferable and has no cash value. Reservations must be made thirty days in advance. Trip must be completed by December 31, 2025. Winner will need to complete and sign a W-9, and email or mail it to NHPR.

IMPORTANT $10,000 CASH INFORMATION: If the Grand Prize winner chooses the $10,000 in cash, winner must take possession of cash no later than February 1, 2025. All taxes, and all other expenses not specified herein and related to the acceptance and use of the Grand Prize are the winner's sole responsibility.

NHPR reserves the right to amend all of the prize possession dates.

TAX OBLIGATIONS: The winner is responsible for paying all appropriate taxes and expenses resulting from winning a prize. For any prize valued at $600 or more, New Hampshire Public Radio (“NHPR”) will send an IRS form 1099 noting the value of the prize to the winner and the IRS at year-end. The winner must submit to NHPR a completed and signed IRS Form W-9 (Request for Taxpayer Identification Number and Certification) prior to delivery of any prize. If the winner selects the travel voucher prize, the winner must prepay taxes to NHPR in the amount of 25% of the fair market value minus the amount of ticket, prior to February 1, 2025. The winner will forfeit the travel voucher prize if the winner fails or refuses to prepay the taxes prior to that deadline. If the winner pays the taxes with a check, the winner cannot take possession of the travel voucher until the check has been cleared by NHPR’s bank (clearing can take 7-14 days). If the winner selects the cash prize instead of the travel voucher, NHPR will estimate and deduct federal withholding taxes from the cash prize and submit such taxes to the IRS prior to or simultaneously with the delivery of the net proceeds to the winner.

Taxes on the travel voucher or the cash must be paid in advance by January 15, 2025.

RESTRICTIONS: By participating in the NHPR Holiday Raffle, a participant agrees to be bound by these Official Rules, and by all decisions of the contest judges.

For further information, please call NHPR at 603-223-2414 or 800-639-4131.