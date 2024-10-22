© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

2023 was a better year for right whales, but 2024 offers a 'sobering' outlook

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published October 22, 2024 at 10:22 AM EDT
The New England Aquarium aerial team spotted a right whale named Butterfly and her calf swimming about 15 miles southeast of Jonesport during a flight on July 1, 2024.

The number of North Atlantic right whales increased slightly last year, offering a glimmer of positive news for the critically endangered population.

There were 372 right whales counted, according to new data from the New England Aquarium and the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium.

Philip Hamilton, a senior scientist with the aquarium's Anderson Cabot Center, said the increase from 2023 reflects the birth of 12 whales. But it's not a complete picture.

"The news for 2024 is much more sobering, with nine deaths, 13 injuries," Hamilton said.

One right whale died from an entanglement in Maine fishing gear; three others were struck by boats. Another died from an unknown cause. And though 20 calves were born this year, a handful have already disappeared.

This graph shows a slight increase in the annual population count for North Atlantic right whales in 2023, but scientists caution that detected human-caused injuries this year offer a grim outlook.

Hamilton cautioned that about two-thirds of right whale mortalities go undetected.

Entanglements in fishing gear and vessel strikes are leading causes of death and injury to right whales.

Hamilton said large aggregations of right whales were seen this year near busy maritime shipping lanes off New York, where there are fewer speed restrictions for vessels.

In addition, more right whales returned to the Bay of Fundy and the Roseway Basin just southeast of Nova Scotia. Both were historically important feeding grounds for right whales in about 2019, as more individuals began using the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

"We're not doing as well as this little bump would indicate, given what we've seen happen in 2024 — and both what we know has happened and what the potential impact of using other habitats more than they have recently," Hamilton said.

The new data will be reviewed by the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium, which is holding its annual meeting in Providence later this week.
