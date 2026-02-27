© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local news and essential programs and you could win a trip to Ireland.

Arrest made in case of infant left to die in Manchester park

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Todd Bookman
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:55 AM EST
Police in Manchester are asking for assistance after finding a deceasd baby in Pine Island Park last Thursday.
Todd Bookman/NHPR
Manchester police during an investigation in Pine Island Park in March 2025.

Nearly a year after a newborn was found floating in Pine Island Pond in Manchester, authorities say they’ve arrested a suspect in her death: the baby girl’s mother.

Hepay Juma, a 26-year old from Manchester, was taken into custody on Thursday. She’s been charged with second degree murder for her role in the death of a newborn who became known as “Baby Grace.”

Authorities have not said how they identified Juma, whether she allegedly acted alone, or whether anyone else may be under investigation.

Following the discovery of the infant’s body last March, Manchester police issued a plea for assistance. In May, with still no understanding of who the baby was or why she was left to die, volunteers organized a funeral, where state and local officials, as well as residents from across New Hampshire, came to honor her brief life. Baby Grace was buried in a small white coffin.

Pine Island Pond is a tranquil spot, despite its proximity to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, with walking trails and a playground.
Tags
NH News New England News CollaborativeManchester, NH
Todd Bookman
As a general assignment reporter, I pursue breaking news as well as investigative pieces across a range of topics. I’m drawn to stories that are big and timely, as well as those that may appear small but tell us something larger about the state we live in. I also love a good tip, a good character, or a story that involves a boat ride.
See stories by Todd Bookman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.