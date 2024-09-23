© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
***Help us raise our final $600! Make a gift to support independent journalism today!***

World leaders gather at the United Nations this week with a lot on their plate

By Michele Kelemen,
Steve Inskeep
Published September 23, 2024 at 5:11 AM EDT

World leaders meet at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York -- in a week that is likely to be dominated by events in the Middle East.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
See stories by Michele Kelemen
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.