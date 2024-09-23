World leaders gather at the United Nations this week with a lot on their plate
World leaders meet at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York -- in a week that is likely to be dominated by events in the Middle East.
Copyright 2024 NPR
World leaders meet at the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York -- in a week that is likely to be dominated by events in the Middle East.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.