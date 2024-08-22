© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news above the noise this election season - become a sustaining member today!

How the UC system has updated it's protest policies

By Billy Cruz
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Ahead of the new school year, the University of California system, one of the largest in the nation, has updated its policies around campus protests and encampments.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR News
Billy Cruz
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.