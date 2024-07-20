Life Kit offers tips on appreciating life's small joys
It's easy to stop noticing what we love about our lives. NPR's Life Kit has tips from cognitive neuroscientist Tali Sharot on how to fall back in love with life's small joys.
Copyright 2024 NPR
